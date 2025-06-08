NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Still Face Big Roster Decisions

Colorado Avalanche All On Notice

Troy Renck of the Denver Post: Yes, the Colorado Avalanche are taking a huge risk by running it back. Brock Nelson returning puts management and coaching on notice. Playoff success is expected and yet never guaranteed. The problem is Colorado knew they could not afford Sam Bennett. Nelson was there and was a better option than anyone on the roster. Also, it was better than making a desperate, feeble move at the trade deadline again.

The problem is now there are even bigger decisions to be made. Yes, Colorado faces more uncertainty here. With limited assets, Chris MacFarland boxed himself into a tiny corner. Colorado feels like the team on the other side of the championship spectrum. This is where it begins to unravel some. Can they get back to that level? This is the question fans and especially media keep asking.

Now, Colorado likes to think there is still a chance. Simply, the Avalanche need to do one thing here. Prove the naysayers wrong and do not blow a two-goal lead in Game 7 again.

Limited Cap Space Means More Moves

Kyle Morton of the Daily Faceoff: Yes, this is only the beginning. Colorado carries 19 signed players (12 F, 5 D, 2 G) with only $1.2 million of cap space with the Brock Nelson signing. When math gets made not so easy, Colorado must make moves. One will likely be Samuel Girard. Girard’s cap hit is a likely casualty. Where does he go and who agrees to make that deal? It would seem Colorado might have to sweeten the pot a little.

Options get limited for Charlie Coyle. Coyle plays well for a middle-six center but any idea of him being a long-term 2C anywhere is remote. Coyle carries a $5.25 million cap hit for the 2025-26 season ($250,000 higher than Girard). The Avalanche cannot dive into free agency like other teams. Colorado must ship out at least one or more parts. Even Ross Colton and Miles Wood are very much expendable at this point. Buyouts may even be on the horizon.

Finally, Martin Necas looms large here. What is really happening? Is he willing to stay or is he unhappy? Playing with Nathan MacKinnon cannot hurt. However, Necas has to prove it as much as management and other players too. Colorado has tons of pressure to perform. There is no going back.

