NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner Has a List, and the Top 20 NHL Trade Targets

Mitch Marner could have a list of seven or eight teams

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: John Tavares returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs is greater than Mitch Marner returning. Marner hasn’t closed the door on Toronto, but he wants to see what options are available to him. Don’t see there being a ‘sign-and-trade’ with Marner. Believe that Marner has list of seven or eight teams as a preferred destination, including the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights. Teams with cap space that may pay more include the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and San Jose Sharks.

Top 20 NHL trade targets

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Listing off the top 20 NHL trade targets.

1. Chris Kreider – New York Rangers – Left Wing – Age: 34

Contract: $6.5 million AAV through 2027; 15-team no-trade list

2. Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild – Center – Age: 23

Contract: RFA coming off three-year, $2.59 million deal

3. Bowen Byram – Buffalo Sabres – Defense – Age: 23

Contract: RFA coming off two-year, $7.7 million deal

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Five Trade Destinations for Rasmus Andersson

4. Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames – Defense – Age: 28

Contract: $4.55 million AAV through 2026; six-team no-trade list

5. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Goalie – Age: 31

Contract: $6.4 million AAV through 2027; 10-team no-trade list

6. K’Andre Miller – New York Rangers – Defense – Age: 25

Contract: RFA coming off two-year, $3.872 million deal

7. JJ Peterka – Buffalo Sabres – Left Wing – Age: 23

Contract: RFA coming off three-year, $2.775 million deal

8. A Montreal Canadiens first-round pick – No. 16 or No. 17

9. Jonathan Marchessault – Nashville Predators – Right Wing – Age: 34

Contract: $5.5 million AAV through 2029

10. Erik Karlsson – Pittsburgh Penguins – Defense – Age: 34

Contract: $10 million cap hit through 2027

11. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – New York Islanders – Center – Age: 32

Contract: $5 million AAV through 2026; 16-team no-trade list

12. Nick Robertson – Toronto Maple Leafs – Left Wing – Age: 23

Contract: RFA coming off one-year, $875,000 deal

13. Connor Murphy – Chicago Blackhawks – Defense – Age: 32

Contract: $4.4 million AAV through 2026; 10-team no-trade list

14. Brayden Schenn – St. Louis Blues – Left wing – Age: 33

Contract: $6.5 million AAV through 2028; full no-trade list becomes 15-team no-trade list on July 1

15. Bryan Rust – Pittsburgh Penguins – Right Wing – Age: 33

Contract: $5.125 million AAV through 2028; no-movement clause expires June 30

NHL News: Oilers, Penguins, Avalanche, and Kings

16. Elvis Merzlikins – Columbus Blue Jackets – Goalie – Age: 31

Contract: $5.4 million through 2027; 10-team no-trade list

17. Morgan Geekie – Boston Bruins – Right Wing – Age: 26

Contract: RFA coming off two-year, $4 million deal

18. Calle Järnkrok – Toronto Maple Leafs – Right Wing – Age: 33

Contract: $2.1 million AAV through 2026

19. Logan Mailloux – Montreal Canadiens – Defense – Age: 22

Contract: $875,000 AAV through 2026 (RFA)

20. Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg Jets – Left Wing – Age: 29

Contract: UFA coming off a seven-year, $42 million deal

