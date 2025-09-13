NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Ottawa Senators

Yegor Chinakhov hasn’t rescinded his trade request

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov hasn’t rescinded his trade request from earlier this offseason. If GM Don Waddell gets the right offer, he’s open to trading the forward.

It hasn’t hit the point of no return for Chinakhov like it did previously for Pierre-Luc Dubois and Patrik Laine. Chinakhov was the first Russian Blue Jacket to return to Columbus to start skating, which is a good sign. Waddell said he did talk to Chinakhov, but not about his trade request, as that would only happen with the agent. Head coach Dean Evason will need to speak with Chinakhov about the ‘misunderstandings.’

Could the Ottawa Senators be an option for Sidney Crosby if he decides at some point to move on?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Talk on TSN 1050, Overdrive show (Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan, and Jeff O’Neill) said that the Ottawa Senators should be one of the teams interested in Sidney Crosby if he ever becomes available for trade.

McLennan notes that Senators shouldn’t give up any price for him, with O’Neill adding it would likely require a big piece, a top prospect(s) or a talented young player. Crosby has two years left on his contract.

O’Neill said the Pittsburgh Penguins would likely ask the Montreal Canadiens for Ivan Demidov or Lane Hutson.

“What you’re saying, if you’re talking Hutson (in Montreal), then that’s Jake Sanderson territory and I’d hang up the phone,” McLennan said. “You just say, ‘No, sorry.’ Jake Sanderson is a stud. He’s a superstar.”

If Crosby ever decides he wants to move on, he’ll have the final say on where he wants to go. Would he even want to go to the Senators? The Canadiens come up as he has commented on growing up a Canadiens fan and admiring the organization. His friendship with Nathan MacKinnon always includes the Colorado Avalanche as a potential destination.

