NHL Rumors: Stars GM Jim Nill Wants To Keep Jason Robertson Long-Term

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill joined Dave McCarthy on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday, and he asked him about where things stand with Jason Robertson. Nill replied that the two sides are working on a contract extension, and he wants to keep Robertson a member of the Dallas Stars.

Dave McCarthy: “Couple last ones before I let you go, Jim. Would be remiss if I didn’t bring up one of the topics at hand. I know there’s a lot of speculation about the future of Jason Robertson with the club. He’s an RFA at the end of this season. What can you say in terms of where things stand, in terms of a new deal for Jason?”

Jim Nill: “We’re working on that. We’ve been talking all summer. I think it probably got blown a little bit over proportion. Talking to other teams. It really came down to this summer. Everybody knew our cap situation. So I’ve got every team that they should be calling, seeing what we’re going to do, and who’s available. And yes, of course, that is the name that comes up. I’d be asking the same thing. But so were there teams calling? Yes, and it’s because of our cap situation.

Do we want Jason Robertson on our team and get him signed? Yes. He’s a big part of our team. And so we’re working on that. We’ll see where it goes. As you see, a lot of players out there now. We are in a different situation from some of these other teams with bigger guys who are UFAs in a year.

We’ve got two years of Jason, but we’re trying to get him signed. Like to get ahead of the ball game and get that done. Is there urgency from either party? No, but I’d still like to get business taken care of. So like I said, he’s a big part of our team, and hopefully he’s a big part of our team over the next 7, 8, 9 years.”

McCarthy: “Well, we’ll leave it here on this. You mentioned you heard the rumors. Obviously, you’re not stupid. You hear what’s going on. As a manager, when things start to take on a life of their own, and as you said, and I agree, it got, it got ahead of itself. It got a little crazy at the beginning of the summer.

How difficult is it for you to hear this? Do you have an inclination sometimes to want to reach out and set the record straight? Or is it best a lot of times in your mind, just to sit back, let it die down, and not add, maybe, even if unintended, more fuel to the fire?”

Nill: “Well, it’s important just to talk to the parties involved. You know, I’ve kept in touch with Pat Brisson, Jason’s agent. We’ve talked. I’ve talked to Jason over the summer, and just, I get talking to him. He just come into town here, I’ll be talking to him.

So, I don’t think between the two parties, there’s any, you know, what’s going on. They’ve got to do their part, too. Jason is entering a significant part of his career. He’s going to get a life-altering contract here coming up, and I hope that we can get something done. But that’s just kind of part of the business.”

