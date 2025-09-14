NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Ottawa Senators

Adam Fantilli won’t have a contract extension in place before the start of the season, but it’s not a concern

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Adam Fantilli is entering the final season of his entry-level deal but there hasn’t been any contract negotiations with Fantilli’s agent.

“We’ve had no negotiations at all,” Waddell said. “I spoke with (Fantilli’s agent Pat) Brisson last week, and they’re in no hurry from their end.

It won’t get done before the season.”

That said, it shouldn’t be a concern for fans. If Fantilli has another good season, the sides could be more open to a long-term deal. There is also the rising cap to consider. Fantilli would be open to an offer sheet next July 1st.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators still hold the rights to forward Alex Formenton. They made him a qualifying offer after the 2021-22 season, but he didn’t sign it. They had tried to trade him but there wasn’t interest due to the investigation. He was found no guilty, and signed in the Swiss league with HC Ambri-Piotta.

It’s ineligible to play in the NHL for now, and Steve Staois didn’t want to comment on whether the Senators would be interested in bringing him back at some point. His contract with Ambri-Piotta is only until the Christmas break, and if he wants to play in the NHL this season, he’ll need to sign a contract by December 1st.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart are eligible to sign after October 15th and are suspended until December 1st. McLeod, Dube, Foote and Hart are UFAs and Formenton is an RFA. The players made an agreement with the NHL to not appeal their suspension.

