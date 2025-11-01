NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for equal value to Yegor Chinakhov and not just winning a trade

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell on forward Yegor Chinakhov asking for a trade, but showing up early for training camp and doing all that they’ve asked him to do.

“First of all, it’s not the first player I’ve ever dealt with who has asked for a trade,” Waddell said. “And just because a player wants a trade doesn’t mean you have to make a trade.

I said to him and his agent prior to training camp that for something to happen, it has to make sense for us. I don’t need to win any potential deal, but I need to get equal value for what we think we have. If we get that, we’ll look at it. If not, come to camp and work your way into the lineup.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have a small move soon, but they could also be looking to be aggressive

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Toronto Maple Leafs may be trying to be aggressive, and GM Brad Treliving is always talking to teams, but there isn’t a lot of action going on around the league at this time. Scott Laughton is returning from injury soon, and they may not want to send Easton Cowan down to the AHL. They’ve got some moves they’ll need to make.

“I still think there is going to be some shuffling that happens with this roster. Big picture, they certainly want to add to their top six. I don’t know that that’s something that can be accomplished right here, right now, at the end of October and early days of November, but that will be maintained as a priority.

While there’s no one panicking, I also don’t think they’re putting their feet up and saying this will take care of itself. I think it’s somewhere a little bit more in the middle, where they’re looking for opportunities to have some improvements to the roster being made, and I don’t think they’ll hesitate at all to be aggressive. In fact, you know they might have to make some kind of moves here in the coming days, even just to get a player like Laughton back in their lineup.”

