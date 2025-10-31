NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Logan Cooley's impact on Martin Necas and eventually Adam Fantilli. The Blue Jays are distracting the Maple Leafs struggles.
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley (92) looks for a rebound on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) in the first period at Ball Arena.

Logan Cooley a comp for Adam Fantilli?

Mark Scheig: Both Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli were both selected third overall in 2022 and 2023 respectively. They’re both scoring at a similar pace.

Cooley 0.72 points/game. (8X10)
Fantilli 0.61 points/game.

John Buccigross: “Adam Fantilli and Logan Cooley are close to identical comps going back to their college seasons. If I’m Columbus I call Fantilli’s agent today and do the 8×10 deal. Both born in 2004.”

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Oilers, Islanders, Flyers, Canucks, Golden Knights, Capitals, and More

Logan Cooley’s deal influenced Martin Necas’ extension

TSN: Pierre LeBrun noted that the Colorado Avalanche were at $10.5 million for Martin Necas, but then Logan Cooley signed for $10 million with the Utah Mammoth.

“Not apples to apples with a guy coming out of entry-level, but it had an impact on this negotiation. Not too long after that Cooley deal got announced, the Avalanche moved from $10.5 million to $11.5 million and Martin Necas said, ‘Yes, I’m staying in Denver.’”

The Blue Jays are providing a distraction to the struggling Maple Leafs

TSN: Gino Reda notes the Toronto Blue Jays run has distracted Toronto Maple Leafs fans about their rough start. Chris Johnston was asked if they’ll stay patient or get aggressive, and he said that the Maple Leafs management are remaining calm, and that they’re seeing improvement on the ice, even after their latest loss to the Blue Jackets.

“And on top of that, the injury news is getting a little better with Scott Laughton very, very close to returning to the lineup. Obviously, they’re still managing William Nylander, but there’s a feeling that this is still a positive thing and maybe the alarm bells don’t need to be ringing just yet.”

Luke Hughes Was This Year’s Version of Jeremy Swayman

Darren Dreger adds that Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is exploring the idea of trading David Kampf and Nick Robertson. Moving Kampf is about moving the salary. They’re not in a rush to move Robertson and would be looking for someone in a similar situation. Robertson has been in and out of the lineup, in the top-six/bottom-six.

