NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Aiden Hreschuk is expected to become a UFA in August

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets are not expected to sign Boston College defenseman Aiden Hreschuk. The Blue Jackets own his rights until August 15th, and he would be a free agent if he’s not signed.

There has been some Ilya Sorokin trade talk

NHL Rumour Report: Frank Seravalli on the Kevin Karius Show on New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin: “Frank Seravalli: I do think at varying points there’s been some conversation around Ilya Sorokin.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to be interested in Erik Karlsson and Dougie Hamilton

James Murphy of RG.org: A source has said that there has been some speculation between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson.

“There’s more than just hearsay when it comes to the Leafs and Erik Karlsson right now,” an NHL source told RG recently. “There’s probably going to be salary retained, but the thought that there’s some kind of bad blood between Dubas and the Leafs still that would prevent something like this is crazy. This is a business, and if there’s enough interest from both teams and they figure out the cap hit and money, then that’s all that matters.”

The Maple Leafs appear to be looking to add some offense to their blue line and have also shown some interest in New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

“That’s why, as you reported, the Leafs are interested in a guy like Hamilton. They need that offense from the backend; they need that guy on the powerplay. Can they make the cap hit and cap space work? That’s what matters here, and the Leafs gotta make up that offense with Marner gone.”

Karlsson has two years left on his contract at a $10 million cap hit. It’s believed that the Penguins might have to retain salary in order to move Karlsson.

There have been reports of the Detroit Red Wings being interested, and the source added the Anaheim Ducks, Utah Mammoth, and Dallas Stars.

