NHL Rumors: Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs

SDPN: (YouTube) Chris Johnston and Julian McKenzie on The Chris Johnston Show talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Nick Robertson, who elected for salary arbitration.

“I mean, in some ways, it’s a similar conversation with Nick Robertson, the Maple Leafs forward, who we know asked for a trade last summer. Doesn’t seem entirely enamored with the spot in Toronto this year.

You know, he did the player-elected arbitration. But essentially, that that sets the clock on some kind of decision, one way or another. Whether he’s saying extension with the Leafs, whether they’re moving on from him, you know, for some point, the end of this month or into early August, depending on when his arbitration hearing gets scheduled for.

And so, you know, arbitration can be a pretty helpful thing in the process with these players. You know, before a player has arbitration rights, when he’s coming out of just the first three years of his deal, that, you don’t have the ability to have that arm.

And so, you know, RFAs quite often sit all summer long without a contract. And then really the pressure point becomes, does, you know a contract happen right before training camp? Or does a player miss time? You know this at least by having the arbitration period, it does for some decisions here in July. And so those are a couple other areas where I think we could still see some action.

You know, at this point in time, I think the Leafs are probably going to hold on to Robertson. We’ll have to see. I mean, Toronto is a team out there looking for help, obviously, in the top six. You know, something Brad Treliving discussed after the free agent day on July 1.

And so, you know, I could see them making other moves that have trickle down effects. Whether it’s someone like Nick Robertson or, you know, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, who both received signing bonus payments in July, and so that they actually have less salary owing than their cap hits for the remainder of their contracts.

And so, you know, there’s still going to be some business certainly in July. I think, you know, as we’ve kind of alluded to on previous shows, probably a little bit more than in the past. But it is amazing how quiet it feels already, man. ”

