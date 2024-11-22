NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Revenue Sharing, and the Detroit Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets want a first-round pick for Ivan Provorov whenever they decide to move him

TSN: Teams have started calling the Columbus Blue Jackets about defenseman Ivan Provorov, but are being told not yet according to Pierre LeBrun. The Blue Jackets want to give this roster a bit of run but they’ll get to the point where they’re out of the race and will start to move players.

“The asking price will be a first-round pick, which is obviously pretty rich. Now, last year, Sean Walker and Noah Hanifin did indeed fetch a first-round pick as rental defenceman at the deadline.

Chris Tanev did not, although some of that as Calgary just preferred the package they got from Dallas. So,we’ll see if Don Waddell can get that. But will be a name we’ll be talking about a lot.”

Smaller markets may want to tweak revenue sharking

TSN: There have been no CBA talks between the league, owners and NHLPA, but when talks do start there may be some talks about narrowing the disparity among teams according to Darren Dreger.

Some smaller markets struggle a bit are maybe there’s a tweak to revenue sharing.

“The small markets may benefit from a tweak to the revenue sharing. The large markets probably aren’t going to love this idea, but it sounds like if they go that route, it’ll come out of the owners’ share and not out of the players’, but to be determined.”

A critical homestand for the Detroit Red Wings

TSN: Darren Dreger thinks things are heating up for the Detroit Red Wings and coach Derek Lalonde. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is making calls to see if he can make any upgrades, but a bad homestand could lead to a coaching change.

“But, if this homestand does not produce results, then I think you potentially could see a head coaching change. Maybe that goes hand-in-hand, with as you said, teams hitting the 20-game mark, the quarter mark of the regular season, U.S. Thanksgiving. Historically, that’s when we start seeing these sorts of decisions being made.”

Jim Montgomery is now an available coach and he’s a good one. The Red Wings, maybe the Nashville Predators or someone else will be interested in Montgomery.

