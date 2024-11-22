NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Tiers, and Next Up on the Coaching Hot Seat

Boston Bruins trade tiers

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: A look at the Boston Bruins trade tiers after the firing of Jim Montgomery and if GM Don Sweeney is looking to make further moves.

Not going anywhere – Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak.

Not going anywhere, but for a different reason – Joonas Korpisalo, Elias Lindholm, Jeremy Swayman, and Nikita Zadorov.

Part of the solution – Justin Brazeau, and Hampus Lindholm.

Part of the future – Johnny Beecher, Mason Lohrei, Georgii Merkulov, and Matt Poitras.

Minimal returns – Patrick Brown, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel, and Parker Wotherpoon.

Certainly possible – Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Brad Marchand, and Pavel Zacha.

Who is next on the coaching hot seat?

Sportsnet: Now that the Boston Bruins have fired head coach Jim Montgomery, which coach could have the hottest hot seat?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

David Amber: “Which coach is on the hottest hot seat now that Jim Montgomery is off his seat? Let’s start with you, Luke, hottest hot seat?”

Luke Gazdic: “I’m going to Nashville, Tennessee, and Andrew Brunette. With the amount of money that they spent this summer and the start that they are having. You already got Barry Trotz talking about, you know, tearing this thing down into a rebuild. I think Andrew Brunette is a heck of a coach, but something and something fast needs to happen.”

Colby Armstrong: “Do you want me to go?”

Amber: “Yeah.”

Armstrong: “I’m going to go (Derek) Lalonde in Detroit. The Yzerplan, what’s going on with that? We seemingly see the same things, the same teams, and this is a team that we’ve been kind of waiting for to pop.

They’ve got some great young players, but just nothing, 7-9-2 lowest goals for in the East. And just nothing is taking off for this hockey club in the direction he wanted to go. And what is going on there? And I think something might happen.”

Sam Cosentino: “A lot of teams, when they go young, they get that guy who they think is just going to usher in that young age, and then they think about replacing them down the road.

So I’m gonna go to Anaheim. I want to talk about Greg Cronin. I think when you look at the examples of Buffalo, of what we’ve seen with Ottawa, Philadelphia, I mean, these teams. Oh yeah, young the prospects are great, so on and so forth and I do believe they have that in Anaheim, but that kind of interim guy, I don’t think is going to make the cut there. So I got Cronin on my hot seat.”

Amber: “Remarkably, 22 head coaches have been fired since January 1, 2023.”

