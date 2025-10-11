NHL Rumors: Connor Bedard, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod

Connor Bedard Will Be an Eight-Figure Guy in Chicago

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked about the Connor Bedard extension with the Chicago Blackhawks.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Scott Laughlin: “And I thought going back to the early game, if you will, going back to Friedge too, in the first half of the game, Connor Bedard was pretty noticeable for Chicago, right? And of course, in the first 1:46 he had the wrist shot that beat (Sergei) Bobrovsky, but went off the crossbar and off the bar. That’s right. And I just wonder, Friedge, what are you hearing about his long term future in Chicago?

Again, it’s one of those situations where it doesn’t have to happen next week or next month or what have you, they’ve got plenty of time to extend their young, emerging superstar. But what are you thinking about the long-term future in terms of him committing to the Windy City and maybe what his next contract is going to look like?”

NHL Rumors: When Will Connor Bedard Sign His Extension with the Chicago Blackhawks

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, I think it’s going to be a big number. I mean, you got to think it’s going to be eight figures, right? Don’t you think? So, yeah. I mean, I know they talked a little bit this year, and they decided to wait. By the way, I think Bedard is obviously the cornerstone, but that (Frank) Nazar kid, boys, is something else. So I think he’s going to be an eight-figure guy, and it just matters and it just depends on what term they go for, and when they get it done. Like he’s, it’s going to be a big deal. A very big deal.”

Could a Carter Hart Signing Announcement Be Coming Soon?

Elliotte Friedman was asked during his Sirus XM NHL Network Radio hit about Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, and the other players involved in the Team Canada trial and if they would find NHL jobs.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson, Michael McLeod, and Carter Hart

Gord Stellick: “So next week, when we talk, if I have my dates right, will be the first day Carter Hart and the others would be eligible. The five that were involved in the trial in the summer could sign with an NHL team. Are you thinking he and maybe others will do that on October 15?”

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, apparently, they can’t sign until the 15th, but they can join. They can reach like a verbal agreement beforehand. They’re in that window now where they can do that, Gordy, and so that they can start getting their paperwork done for immigration and things. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we see something on Hart specifically before that. I don’t know about the other four players.

As most people have heard right now, Carolina was considering McLeod, that fell apart. So that’s not happening. And I think it’s been reported that McLeod is going to Russia, but I don’t know that. I haven’t seen that for sure. Hart, I do think there’s going to be something. I’m just waiting to confirm it.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Michael McLeod signed with the KHL.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.