NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson, Michael McLeod, and Carter Hart

Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson are Working on a New Deal

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday and was asked where things stood between the Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson.

Host: “Dave, just sticking with the Hutson theme here for a second, you expect a deal to get done, or any news about a deal getting done between Hudson and the Habs front office?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I don’t know what the, where the timeline is, where the parameters are. I know there’s been some back and forth this, this exhibition, this preseason, but honestly, I’m not, I’m not sure, excuse me, I’m not sure exactly where that’s gone. I anticipate they will get something done. There doesn’t seem to be any worry on either side about whether that happens now, by the start of the season, in December, or in June. I don’t think there’s a concern on either side, but I do know there’s been some recent back and forth.”

Carter Hart and Michael McLeod on Track to Sign NHL Contracts

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday and was asked by Steve Kouleas about the Team Canada Five Players and if any will have contracts filed on October 15th.

Steve Kouleas: “Dave, we have one minute. It’s October 1. The World Junior five players can sign. One’s overseas. Of the other four, are any close and will any sign today and have contracts filed for October 15 go?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I’m still led to believe Michael McLeod will be joining the Carolina Hurricanes. That was something I reported a week or so ago. I still think that has traction there and is likely to occur. And then Carter Verhaege, excuse me, Carter Hart with Vegas. Still seems to be the Knights. Still seems to be the frontrunner there. So we’ll see kind of where things kind of unfold. But it looks like those two, at least, seem to be locking in a home.

NHL Rumour Report: Frank Seravalli on the Real Kyper & Bourne show on Carter Hart and the Vegas Golden Knights: “This is likely to be a 2 year deal, it’s definitely not for league minimum; ballpark that, it’s probably somewhere in the $2’s.”

