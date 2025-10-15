NHL Rumors: Connor Bedard Could Get Eight Figures on His Next Contract

What Will Connor Bedard Make on His Next Contract?

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked how much Connor Bedard could expect to receive in his next contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Steve Kouleas: “With Dave Pagnotta, Sirius XM NHL Insider. So, watching the broadcast, national broadcast, of course, they discussed Connor Bedard. Since they’re not in a rush, he got off to a good start. But there’s a lot to like about his game, for sure, Chicago’s second line and Spencer Knight. So what’s the realism of how the season goes and where this number could be as it relates to star, hopefully to super stardom and longevity in Chicago, Dave?”

Dave Pagnotta: “You know, Kooli, this one looks like and you’re right. There is no rush. There’s no concern they’re going to figure that out. He’s not going to end up going anywhere. But this is a scenario that, because both sides are willing to be patient, both sides also want to kind of get a sense of where things are at. Where is one side versus the other?

Is Connor Bedard going to emerge this season and put up some serious numbers? If so, that’s going to affect the discussion board a little bit. Now, there is a thought that’s probably going to be entering the eight-figure realm. And I think some of these younger stud players with, with all this potential, honestly, former first overall pick that’s going to enter that kind of discussion board. And especially if this prolongs, and he does have a lights-out type season, you could certainly see something starting in the 10 range for Conor Bedard over the full term.

Now remember, players can sign eight-year contracts or eight-year extensions, and RFAs are able to do that up until September 16th of next year. So that’s still part of the equation for a lot of the younger players. The UFA guys, if they’re looking for an eight-year deal, you’ve got till September 30th if you want to re-up with your club, excuse me, June 30th, I should say, my apologies.

But if you’re an RFA, you still have until basically the start of training camp, or right before it next season, to lock in and capitalize on that extra year. That as of the 16th or 17th of September of next year, is gone. The max will be seven to re-up, and for new clubs, it’ll be six. So, this is an interesting scenario for a lot of young kids, and teams with their star young talent, like Chicago with Bedard.

But again, as you said, patience. Both sides are willing to be patient, but it’s going to be a pretty penny once that one ends up getting dialled in, you’re probably looking at at least $80 million bucks to keep him in Chicago.”

