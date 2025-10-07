NHL Rumors: The Latest on Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Want Jack Eichel Back, But They Have Time

Vegas Golden Knights Insider Gary Lawless joined The Fourth Period Hotstove Show on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Ryan Paton, Dennis Bernstein and Dave Pagnotta on Saturday. There, Lawless was asked about Jack Eichel and the latest on a possible contract extension.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Dennis Bernstein: “Anybody worried about Jack Eichel leaving Vegas?”

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Golden Knights, and the Hurricanes

Gary Lawless: Well, I know how much Jack likes it here. I know how much he wants to win. I know how he feels about management. Look, there’s a number that works for both sides, and Jack has earned the opportunity to get paid. And at the same time, Kelly McCrimmon wants to do what he can to make sure he has the resources to get other players to surround Jack.

So the two of them need to figure out where’s the perfect landing spot. And I expect they will. Jack is not, is not phased by it in any regard. And he gets asked about every once in a while, and he’s like, I’m worried about the hockey. And he is, you can tell the way he’s preparing and Kelly gets deals done.

So, I know Kelly, I know that the organization wants Jack back and is going to do what it needs to do to make that happen. It’s just this. They’re just going to find that perfect spot, and there’s no rush. They’ve got a lot of time to make that happen.”

After Lawless wrapped up, the trio went around the table to discuss what a potential contract extension for Jack Eichel would look like.

Ryan Paton: “Final thoughts with you two on this.”

Bernstein: “Yeah, I got a final thought.”

Paton: “Okay, go ahead.”

Bernstein: “Dave, what’s the number for Jack 14?”

NHL Rumors: The Golden Knights Might Want $13 Million, But Jack Eichel Could be Thinking More

Paton: “Yeah, he’s at 10 right now.”

Dave Pagnotta:” I think it’s 14, yeah.”

Paton: “You got Mitch Marner tied in at 12.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, he’s gonna be, I don’t think there’s any doubt he’s gonna be the highest paid on the team, but, but if he’s going full term, I think it starts at 14. Might not be too much higher, but I think it begins may only be 14, but I think that possibly something a little more.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.