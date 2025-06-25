NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid, John Tavares, and Florida’s Big Three

Edmonton Oilers brass meeting with Connor McDavid’s agent

Ryan Rishaug: It’s sounding like Edmonton Oilers management of Stan Bowman and Jeff Jackson are in Ontario meeting with Connor McDavid’s agent Judd Moldaver. They are starting with what the organization and what their direction is going to be.

These negotiations and talks are going to go well past July 1st. There are no numbers being brought but just what their bigger picture is going to be.

The latest on John Tavares

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the latest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares. Sides continue to talk almost daily but would image that both sides are a bit surprised that deal hasn’t been completed yet. They continue to work at.

Matt Duchene’s four years at $4.5 million and Brock Nelson’s three years at $7.5 million have had an influence. Tavares isn’t looking for a Nelson type deal and willing to take less.

“I believe that if the Leafs put $20 million over four years in front of John Tavares, that he would sign it, which is $5 million a year over four years. Neither side is there quite yet, but I think that’s ends up being the sweet spot if this gets done here in the next seven days.”

The Florida Panthers want to re-sign their big three UFAs but…

TSN: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito has said he hopes to be able to re-sign Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad, and Pierre LeBrun would put the players in that order of wanting to get them done.

Before the Stanley Cup run, it may have seemed like Marchand would be a rental, but the way he fit in, he became a more important piece to the team.

Ekblad and the Panthers haven’t talked since before the season started and it’s a quickier deal to get done. Term was an issue and likely still is. He plays hard and has played a lot of games, which may give the Panthers pause on a long-term deal. Ekblad is the most likely of the three to hit free agency.

