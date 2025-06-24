NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres And Those Peterka Rumblings

Buffalo Sabres, J.J. Peterka, and the Washington Capitals?

Sammi Sliber of DC Back Check: The twists and turns of the J.J. Peterka sweepstakes will not be a 30-for-30 someday. However, teams are lining up with varying degrees of interest. One of them could or should be the Washington Capitals. Washington carries $9.375 million in cap space but still has work to do in coming up with a potentially appealing package.

Now, Washington management is keen on the Peterka situation. Also, no one has come out and said they will take a swing at the coveted forward. Buffalo changed its tune recently and is now taking calls on Peterka which has opened up all sorts of possibilities. Peterka is only 23 and comes off a 68 point campaign after 50+ points the year before.

With several wingers hitting free agency, Washington has the space to accommodate the young, talented Peterka. Buffalo wants NHL assets and a right-handed defenseman. The Capitals can manage that in a deal.

The big question is how much of a bidding war does Washington want to get into? Quite a few teams are calling about Peterka. Again, interest may vary but some teams may offer a large bounty.

How does Washington make a splash without making too much of one? Stay tuned!

Buffalo Aggressive On The Trade Market

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: So, Buffalo is trying to fix this thing again. For the Sabres, they remain taking calls on Peterka. Kevyn Adams wants NHL talent in return. This has become a familiar theme. Even Alex Tuch may or may not be out there. It is believed the Sabres would have to be dazzled to make a move.

Yes, Buffalo carries $23.2 million in cap space for the 2025-26 season. The Sabres inquired about Marco Rossi, among others. Needless to say, their summer could be a long one. Buffalo is even shopping Mattias Samuelsson, which turned some heads. Then again, the Sabres have not made the playoffs since 2011 (14 straight seasons).

The message is clear. Buffalo wants to do anything and everything to make the playoffs.

Now, the question is, can Buffalo really fix this? Their playoff drought has arguably taken on a life of its own. The culture in Buffalo does not help either.

