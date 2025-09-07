NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, and Evgeny Kuznetsov

Connor McDavid isn’t worried if a contract extension isn’t done by the start of the season

Ryan Rishaug: Connor McDavid on if it will be a distraction if he doesn’t have a contract extension in place before the start of the season: “At the end of the day, it’s not as big a worry for me as I think people might assume. We’re all professional hockey players we’re all adults, this is a mature group.”

NHL Rumour Report: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on McDavid: “There’s been speculation he’s not gonna sign before the season, I believe that now more than I ever have before.”

NHL Rumour Report: Friedman: “What this all comes down to, is that he thinks this team can win now, but he’s not convinced that if he signs for any kind of term, 3-5 years from now, that he believes the team has the staying power.”

Mattias Ekholm wouldn’t mind getting an extension done with the Edmonton Oilers

The Fourth Period: 35-year-old defenseman Mattias Ekholm is entering the final year of his contract and said on Friday that he wouldn’t mind staying in Edmonton. He’s confident there will be talks.

“Obviously, it’s a contract year, but I’m also getting up there where I know what I bring on the ice and it’s not a huge deal (to wait),” he said. “I also have a family, so I obviously want to make sure we have security of some sort.”

Ekholm added:

“Do I want to stay in Edmonton? Absolutely, and I’m sure there will be discussions about it.”

He’s in the final year of a four-year deal with a $6.5 million cap hit. It’s not known what kind of contract he’ll be looking for next.

It’s down to two teams for Evgeny Kuznetsov

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Evgeny Kuznetsov’s agent, Shumi Babayev, told Mikhail Nyukhin of SportsDaily that the 33-year-old forward is getting closer to making a decision as he’s narrowed down potential teams. Teams are looking to make the salary work.

“No news yet… there’s an expectation of signing,” Babayev said, per a DeepL translation. “We’ve decided on the clubs. Two teams are now resolving issues with their budget.”

Babayev added that they are not talking to teams about a league minimum salary.

Kuznetsov had signed a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg, but after one year of not always being on the same page as the head coach, the sides mutually terminated the contract. He had put up 37 points in 39 games with SKA last season.

