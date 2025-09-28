NHL Rumors: Cooley, Holloway, McMann, Hart, Sherwood, and Andersson

Quick hits on Logan Cooley, Dylan Holloway, Bobby McMann, Carter Hart, and Kiefer Sherwood

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley has a year left on this entry-level deal, and league sources have said that sides spoke a few times this offseason. Contract talks will be put on the back burner, and Cooley will just focus on the season. Talks could happen later in the season.

The St. Louis Blues and forward Dylan Holloway will see how the season goes before extension talks start. A good start may lead the Blues to approach him in-season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Bobby McMann haven’t started contract talks yet.

The Vegas Golden Knights appear to be the front-runner for Carter Hart. They only have $1.16 million in salary cap space, but they have Alex Pietrangelo to put on the LTIR.

The Vancouver Canucks and Kiefer Sherwood haven’t started contract talks.

James Murphy of RG Media: So the door isn’t closed between the Calgary Flames and Rasmus Andersson, but teams are inquiring to GM Craig Conroy.

Have been told that three teams are still interested in Andersson.

“The Dallas Stars are still very interested,” the source told R.org. “If there’s still one thing Jim (Stars GM) still covets more than anything, it’s a top right-shot d-man. He is hell bent on that, and he’s been keeping tabs on Andersson since before the last trade deadline.

Then you have the Leafs, the Lightning. …and I know you reported before, the Red Wings, Blue Jackets, and Bruins around the draft. I don’t know how much those teams are still pushing, but they all make a ton of sense, too.”

Back at the draft, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators also inquired. The Canadiens have since added Noah Dobson, and the Senators added Jordan Spence.

A source said that the Vegas Golden Knights and Flames had a deal in place earlier in the offseason, but is not sure if they’ve circled back on it.

