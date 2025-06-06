NHL Rumors: Corey Perry, and John Tavares

The 40-year-old Corey Perry plans on playing another season

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: 40-year-old Corey Perry isn’t ready to hang them up just yet.

“That’s the plan is to be back next year, yeah.”

Perry is playing in his fifth Stanley Cup Final in the past six seasons. It’s his sixth overall trip to the Final. He’s won only one Stanley Cup, in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.

He has 935 points in 1,392 regular-season games and 137 points in 231 NHL playoff games to date.

Perry said he hasn’t really thought about retirement the past few seasons and adds: “It’s just not in me to think about it; there are other things that I love doing. I love playing, I love being around the room and I don’t think that’s going to come to my head anytime soon.”

Does John Tavares take a longer-term deal at less money?

Sportsnet 590 the Fan: Does John Tavares take a contract structure similar to that of Chris Tanev and Yanni Gourde, more years at a lower salary cap hit?

Matt Marchese: “So that’s, so that’s another fish out of the free agent pond (Brock Nelson re-signing with the Colorado Avalanche). Are there any others that you expect might re-up before? I know that’s kind of the worst, worst nightmare for, for free agency day, especially considering how much time we spend on it.

Elliotte Friedman: “Yeah, but again, you deal with, what you deal with.

Marchese: “Of course.

Friedman: “You know, I still think that Tavares thing, I would, I like, I would be curious to see if Tavares ends up with a deal, like, in the (Chris) Tanev kind of, (Yanni) Gourde structure. Like, that’s what I’m curious about. If that’s what it ends up being.

Marchese: “More term, less money?

Friedman: “Yeah. Like, instead of it being like two times whatever, or three times, whatever. Do they just do, like they did it last year with Tanev and Tampa just did it with Gourde? I kind of can’t help but wonder if that’s going to be the structure for what Tavares’ contract look like.

