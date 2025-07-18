NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and Kirill Kaprizov

The Steve Dangle Podcast: Chris Johnston on the CJ Special episode of the Dangle podcast, when asked about Jack Eichel’s next contract, and Kirill Kaprizov. Will Eichel get the same or more than Mitch Marner? Could Kaprizov get the same or more than Leon Draisaitl?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Adam Wylde: “Will (Jack) Eichel make more than (Mitch) Marner?”

Steve Dangle: “God, I hope so.”

Wylde: “Will he?”

Johnson: “I don’t know.”

Wylde: “You don’t know.”

NHL Rumors: Islanders, and the Wild

Johnston: “He might make the same. Maybe that’s the way you go about it. I’m not sure.”

Wylde: “Okay.”

Johnston: “I don’t know where they’re at with that, those discussions.”

Wylde: “But those, I mean, (Kirill) Kaprizov could be available.”

Johnston: “Kaprizov. I would be surprised if he doesn’t sign in Minnesota.”

Wylde: “But it sounds like they will give him whatever he wants.”

Johnston: “I believe he’ll get more than (Leon) Draisaitl. He’ll become …”

Dangle: “Wow.”

Johnston: “… for a time.”

Wylde: “The highest paid player.”

Johnston: “I guess he wouldn’t, because the contract doesn’t kick into July 1, 2026 even if he signs it now. And by that point, McDavid will be signing somewhere, or will have signed somewhere…”

Wylde: “With the Oilers.”

Johnston: “He may never actually be the exact highest paid, but he’s, it wouldn’t surprise me if he gets something like $15 million.”

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, and the Wild

Wylde: “Wow.”

Dangle: “Wow. Long-term?”

Johnston: “Oh yeah, okay. I mean, if he’s, if he’s signing, he’s going to be one of these last remaining guys that gets an eight-year deal. I think if he stays in Minnesota.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.