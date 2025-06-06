NHL Rumors: Could Jason Robertson be on the Block? Mitch Marner his Replacement?

Could the Dallas Stars look to trade Jason Robertson? Would they then consider Mitch Marner?

Jeff Marek of the Daily Faceoff: The Dallas Stars went all in at the deadline, bringing in Mikko Rantanen, Mikael Granlund, and Cody Ceci, and sent out Logan Stankoven and three first-round draft picks. GM Jim Nill also tried to acquire Seth Jones and Brad Marchand.

Do the Stars look to gain some salary cap space and recoup some assets by trading forward Jason Robertson this offseason? He has one year left at $7.75 million. The Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks could be teams to watch IF the Stars explore that idea. IF they moved Robertson, could they look to fill that hole with pending UFA Mitch Marner?

The Stars will look to get tougher and could look at pending UFA defenseman Aaron Ekblad. His right-handed shot would be a nice addition to their top four.

Ben Steiner of Daily Faceoff: The Dallas Stars have less than $5 million in projected salary cap space for next season and pending UFAs in Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund.

Tyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli discussed the Stars situation on Daily Faceoff Live this week.

Seravalli said it’s hard to see any of them return given their current cap situation. They’ll need to move money out if they want to re-sign any.

Yaremchuk adds that Duchene projects at $7 million on maybe a three-year deal (he had 82 points last season). Benn might be the cheapest to re-sign.

One way to clear some salary could be Jason Robertson, according to Seravalli.

“I think everyone thinks there’s going to be some kind of change. Jason Robertson’s name was floating out there yesterday, and there are still rumblings this morning that Dallas could be considering a coaching change. So a lot is happening in Big D after the Oilers knocked them out in the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row.”

