NHL Rumors: Could Pete DeBoer Find His Way Up to Buffalo

Would the Buffalo Sabres Look at Pete DeBoer To Fix Their Problems?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked about the Buffalo Sabres and the potential changes that could come if things don’t turn around. Could Pete DeBoer find his way behind the Sabres bench?

Gord Stellick: “So speaking of hot water. Okay, I don’t want to pile on the Buffalo Sabres, but what I’m asking, because Scott’s brought it up a number of times with Peter DeBoer, and let’s look last year like Doug Armstrong said, very candidly now he made his coaching change way later, but he said when Jim Montgomery became available, that changed the situation in St Louis.

So I don’t know how many teams are thinking, okay, Peter DeBoer is the cherry on the sundae that we’ve got to get, and I don’t know how soon a team might make a move. But that aside, like Buffalo, like after three games, where are we about any possible moves, versus totally standing pat and staying the course?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I think at the very least they have to be talking about it internally, Gordie. I mean as you mentioned, they played tonight (Wednesday) like I think that, and I’m with you on this. Do not kick anybody when they’re down. I think what adds to the level of like just that something could happen is that they set up a situation where there’s a built-in replacement inside of the organization, at least at the general manager level.

Is Change In The Not So Distant Future?

Kevyn Adams is in the last year of his deal, and Jarmo Kekäläinen has been hired. So whether rightly or wrongly, it’s hard not to look at that and say if the Buffalo Sabres wanted to make that move, it’s an easy slide over. Lindy Ruff, I think that’s a little bit of a different animal in the sense that, Terry Pegula, really pushed for that hire. It is believed, although not know, I don’t think for certain that Ruff as part of his deal and going to be coaching there. Ruff might have a front office role or another role in the organization after he’s done as a head coach.

But I think circumstances demand it, and I think you’re right about DeBoer. Despite the way he exited last year in Dallas. He got the (Dallas) Stars to the Western Conference Final three times in a row. He’s taken a couple of different teams to the Stanley Cup Final. First years of teams tend to turn around pretty quickly with him.

Concerns About Buffalo Already Prevalent

The other thing too is just the way the Sabres are playing. As Ruff said himself, they lack compete in the one game. Then they’re really not a great checking team, and some of that’s personnel. I know the hope is that you do make the change. You’ll bring in someone who can kind of fix that problem.

So I just don’t, I’ve also talked about it this week. Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, have kind of said, ‘This year has got to be a year where you show us something right?’ It’s hard not to look at it and say, boy, it’s a concern early. You don’t want your franchise players looking around and saying maybe somewhere else is better for me.”

