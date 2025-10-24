NHL Rumors: Could the Calgary Flames Move More Than Rasmus Andersson

Who Will the Calgary Flames Trade This Upcoming Season?

Anthony Di Marco of the Daily Faceoff joined TSN Radio in Montreal on Wednesday and was asked about the Calgary Flames trade plans this season, not just for Rasmus Andersson.

Host: “Why don’t we start with the Flames, who have won just once this year, I think you were on the same page as me, thought they were going to be competitive, maybe not a playoff team, but competitive. Campbell thought they’re going to be terrible. What have you made of their start?”

Anthony Di Marco: “It’s been tough to watch, because I do think that Craig Conroy had the right had the right idea going into the offseason after an impressive, kind of surprising season last year. But he makes the moves later in the season for Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to try and bolster that young group. I believe they’re both like, 25,26 years of age, and try and expedite that rebuild.

But you come into this season, the defense has been kind of makeshift. They’re looking for a left shot defenseman, while also trying to move out some bodies and (Daniil) Miromanov who was waived two days ago. Jake Bean they would want to ideally move out, based on conversations I’ve had with people in the organization.

But I think you’re just starting to see the cream rise to the top here, and this is a team that has a lot of aging players on some long-term deals. One who probably wants out by the trade deadline in Rasmus Andersson and a young group of players that just simply isn’t good enough.”

Host: “Who wouldn’t want Rasmus Andersson?”

Di Marco: “I mean, I think everyone would want Rasmus Andersson. Like a right shot defense plays in all situations, has a has a track record of being a top pair shutdown guy. And again, it always comes back to the Vegas Golden Knights.

When a significant player is available, you have to default to the Vegas Golden Knight, and his former partner is signed long-term with Vegas in Noah Hanifin. So I think any competitive team would be in the market for Ross Anderson. But I mean, if you look at the most likely trade destinations, the Vegas Golden Knights is the low-hanging fruit option.”

