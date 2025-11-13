NHL Rumors: Could the Nashville Predators Make a Coaching Change?

Could Pete DeBoer Be the Answer in Nashville?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick about Pete DeBoer still being on the market and whether he could be a head-coaching option for a team like the Nashville Predators if they decide to make a coaching change.

Gord Stellick: “I never like asking this question, we’re at that point, is there a coach, particularly on the hot seat? And the fact that Peter DeBoer is available, does it make it hotter?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I think the more the thing that makes DeBoer attractive is he’s a quick turnaround guy. Like, you look at his numbers in first years of teams like, he’s very good. And the other thing about DeBoer, too, is that, like it looks like, at least now, with him, it’s kind of like a shelf life. Like he’s there, you get up for two or three years, and it’s really hot, and then it starts to turn a bit. So you want that initial.

I think the one I’m probably watching the most is Nashville, honestly, Gordo. You know how the. Predators they don’t have a great record. I will say this, they are generally played really hard. Like, that’s one thing I look at, is the team playing hard? I thought, like, they had a really rough loss to Dallas last weekend, but I thought they really played hard in that game, and then they had that Rangers one on Monday night was really tough.

It was, we all know what the Rangers were going through at home, and I think the team wanted to get to Sweden to see if a trip like that could breathe some new life into them. I think that kind of a trip can really help your team, something new, something a bit more enjoyable. So let’s see how these two games against Pittsburgh go.

But if there’s a situation we’re all watching here, Gordo, it’s probably that one.”

NHLRumors.com Note: It is a big trip to Sweden for the Nashville Predators. They are hoping this will help them turn their season around. As much as GM Barry Trotz doesn’t want to get rid of Andrew Brunette, the coach was on the hot seat last year, but it was the first with a whole new roster.

The fact that they had an entire offseason and are still performing this poorly is concerning. Don’t be surprised if things go poorly overseas; they make a move at the coaching position to kick-start things. And Pete DeBoer is the man who could do that. Not to mention making a trade to shift the roster dynamic.

