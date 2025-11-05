NHL Rumors: Have Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators Had Trade Discussions

A Steven Stamkos Trade From Nashville is Tied to the Predators Season Results

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Monday with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked about Steven Stamkos and whether there is a scenario in which the Nashville Predators would move him down the road.

Gord Stellick: “So Scott did touch on references Steven Stamkos before talking about Ovi (Alex Ovechkin) so, it’s interesting. Now he’s playing more minutes. I noticed that Nashville did win on the weekend. Now they play Vancouver tonight (Monday night), and again, we cite the different ones. One was talking about Vancouver. One website that had inquired about Steven Stamkos.

So I don’t know if that’s the case or not, but I’m thinking, I’m wondering about, the Seth Jones of 2026 and you look what happened last year that finally, just moving out of Chicago, an elite player going to the Florida Panthers. And, planting the seed that what better playoff performer can you add to a team than a Steven Stamkos. So I’m curious how this plays out, but I gotta think that maybe both sides are kind of maybe thinking about that possible kind of scenario down the road.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, and, wouldn’t surprise me if they’ve had a discussion about it. Stamkos and management and probably coaching as well, just to see where everybody is at with respect to the start of the season and his start of the season, and just where things are going to go moving forward.

He’s got a few more years left on his contract. It’s a big cap hit at eight. This is going to be kind of an interesting one to follow to an extent for me anyway, because I think a lot of it’s going to be dependent on just how Nashville’s season is overall. And, we’re hearing some more whispers out of there with respect to some of their other guys, and speculation surrounding, Ryan O’Reilly, and what’s going to happen.

Is (Jonathan) Marchessault kind of in that same position as Stammer? And just with the evolution of his game over the years, is he more suited or is he better suited now to play on the wing, to be on the right side, as opposed to being at the dot and having the responsibilities at the pivot slot?

And I know you can alternate things as the game kind of goes on, but I think we may be in a scenario talking to some people around the league about him, that he may be better suited overall, might be more beneficial to his game and his effectiveness now on the wing.

So that might be something for other clubs to consider, that may want to pry and see what the opportunity may be if Nashville comes into a position where they want to kind of shake things up significantly. Is Stamkos an option? If he is, we like him in this position with every consideration there.

I think a lot of that again, and a lot of those whispers, they could get louder and louder if Nashville’s season kind of goes down the tube a little bit again.”

