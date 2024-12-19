NHL Rumors: Could the Ottawa Senators Being Look to Add?

Will Steve Staios Add to the Senators Blueline?

Wrapping up on the Fourth Period’s “Latest” segment Kate Petterssen asks Dave Pagnotta about the Ottawa Senators and if GM Steve Staios will look to add being in the playoff mix.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Could Shake Up Their Core

Kate Pettersen: “Alright, let’s check in in the east, one last team, Ottawa Senators. We’ve talked about them for a variety of reasons, but now they’re getting hot. They won seven of their last 10. They’re in a wild card spot in the east. So is this a time when Steve Staios commits to those playoff hopes and tries to add a little more to his roster, and if he does, where is he looking to add?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, he certainly would like to. But you see what happens when you have a little bit of patience. When you allow a brand new coach to come in with his new system and structure and a goalie to get acclimated to his new D core, it takes a little bit of time sometimes for teams to get rolling. This is where the Senators expected to be this season in the wild card discussions, and they’re right behind Boston for third in the Atlantic.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators; Brady Tkachuk Not Going Anywhere but Who Could Be?

So if they could keep this momentum going, they’re going to potentially push even further. Yes, as you mentioned, Kate, Staois would like to address a couple areas on his team, the defense, without question. If they could bring in, another team looking for a top-four. but if they could bring in somebody that has more of a stay at home, physical, defensive prowess, kind of mentality, that’s what they would like to bring in Ottawa.

They need somebody to kind of shut down and stabilize things on that back end. If you could fit the top four, that’s perfect for what they’re looking for. In addition to that, they need another Winger. They would like to bring in another offensive, scoring winger at some point this season, they’ve got a little bit of cap space to play with.

NHL Rumors: What Comes Next for Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators

Anything big would likely result in somebody coming out of the lineup, but Ottawa is looking at both ends. They’re not pressing to make a deal now, but if something falls into their lap later on, after the calendar year, perhaps after four nations, it looks like that’s something that sales would like to do.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.