NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Could Shake Up Their Core

Ottawa Senators Could Move Out Josh Norris or Drake Batherson

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked what could be percolating around the NHL, Pagnotta stated that the Ottawa Senators could make a move surrounding Drake Batherson or Josh Norris.

Steve Kouleas: well, before we let you go and we have the Christmas holiday freeze coming up. Is there anything percolating as big of Jacob Trouba status? Are we gonna have to push things off, Cap reasons, patience reasons, and everything else, and all these teams that think they’re still in it, when they realize that they’re not, they’ll start to be sellers.

Dave Pagnotta: Right, Yeah, get the beer goggles off, and then get back on it. I think with Yeah, like there’s the usual suspects and usual discussions. I’m curious to see what Anaheim ends up doing now that they’ve gotten to they’ve got (Jacob) Trouba, how that affects their ability or desire to move Cam Fowler, because I mean, he’s projected, a lot of people anticipate him, and I’m kind of part of that, but he gets moved at some point this season, whether that happens now or later, it’s tough to, kind of, to pick one. I’m thinking later on.

But look again. There are teams that are looking to make moves. The Rangers, as we just talked about, they’re still looking and trying to see what they can do there. The Ottawa Senators, I guess it’s dangerous to jumble those two teams together. But outside of the Rangers, they are looking at other options.

And one of the names that continue to pop up out of the Senators side of things is Josh Norris lead wide. He was somebody that was discussed last season, healthy again. He’s 25 he’s got some term left on his contract. He doesn’t have any no trade protection for another couple seasons, primarily because of age. But that’s to me, in talking to people around the league that seems to be a prime target if the Senators are going to do anything big right now with their current core.

Norris may be the guy that ends up being moved. There’s (Drake) Batherson’s name popped up occasionally. (Thomas) Chabot name every once in a while, but it seems more likely, at least right now, and talking to people around the league, but Josh Norris is the guy that they could end up swapping out if they make that big talent for talent type of deal.

I’m not sure that happens in the next week or so, but it’s certainly something that I’m going to be keeping tabs on as the season progresses.

