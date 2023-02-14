NHL Rumors: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs take a run at Timo Meier?

TSN: Chris Johnston on Leafs Breakfast on First Up, TSN 1050 radio on what a Timo Meier trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs could look like.

Aaron Korolnek: “(The Sharks) also have Timo Meier. Who we’re pretty sure is going to be moved before/on March 3rd, where do things stand with him and is there legit interest, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Chris?”

Johnston: “Well, I do think there is legitimate interest. It issue of course is that there is going to be a pretty high cost on this player. Like, the New York Rangers before they traded for Tarasenko last week, they were in on Timo Meier and one of the reasons they moved along was that I think the cost was going to be significantly more than they had to give up in that deal for Tarasenko.

Remember, there’s basically a first, a third, a player off their roster and a prospect in that deal. And so I don’t know if the Leafs will be one to pay the price but they definitely like the player.

Korolnek: “Who doesn’t like the player? So considering all the interest in Meier, probably going to be what, five, six, seven teams will try to get him. Do you think Matthew Knies almost has to be a component for the Leafs to bring in Meier?

Johnston: “That I don’t know honestly. I don’t have that sense. There might be other ways they can do it. Are you trading someone off your roster maybe?

Coliacovo: “You have to for cap reasons.”

Johnston: “I’m not talking just a cap dump. Would San Jose want one of the young defensemen for example? Do you do that? You expect a first-round picks part of it. There is, it would be a lot to give up.

New Jersey seems to me like they’re quite aggressively in on this. Carolina’s in there. I know Buffalo’s made a call. Like, there’s a lot of teams. So it’s hard to say who’s the frontrunner and I don’t know that the Leafs will end up swinging this big.

The one caveat to what Kyle Dubas said last week in his media availability is not giving up a player like Knies or a first in a rental situation. Let’s remember that Timo Meier actually isn’t a rental. He’s got one more year of team control. I know it’s expensive. I know there’s some complications there.

Undoubtedly if we’re talking about making a splash in Edmonton, if the Leafs were to make that deal, it would be, that would be making a splash here in Toronto.