NHL Rumors: Expect NHL Trade Activity To Slow Down Until Late in the Summer

There Will Be A Lull in the Action, As There Always Is

Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com, Full Press Hockey, and RG Media joined TSN Radio in Montreal early last week and was asked if the trade activity that everyone is saying will happen, will happen.

NHLRumors.com Transcription

Host: “So a couple of things. Let’s just go with, look, every day we’ve had our 11 o’clock. We dedicate the 11 o’clock hour to hockey in this city, and we continue that throughout the year. But, you kind of wonder sometimes, what are we going to do in July and August, when the NHL quiets down just a little bit? But are you getting that feel, because, look, I’m active on social media. You are active on social media, and you’re seeing a lot of the insiders, a lot of agents, even some general managers, whispers that we should be expecting a very, very busy July and August. Are you buying what these guys are selling?”

Jim Biringer: “I’ll believe it when I see it. I think my uncle always told me that, and I’m going to stick with that old saying. I do believe it’s going to quiet down for a little bit, but I expect some action to pick up, maybe late July, early August. Get some trade action going on. There’s a lot of rumblings out there. Everybody’s trying to make moves. I mean, half the league is looking for a second-line center, top-six forward.

NHL Rumors: The Latest on Patrik Laine and the Montreal Canadiens

But who really wants to give out the pieces to get those, those types of players? I think there’s probably going to be a little bit of calmness before we get to the activity. But again, every year we hear at the draft, it’s supposed to be a lot of activity, one big trade. Noah Dobson went to Montreal. Great for Montreal, but then everything just went like meh, alright, that’s it after that. And now, we’re getting the same vibes, but who really wants to deal?

We’re going to find out who pushes the chips in and gets that top six forward by later on.”

NHLRumors.com Note: There is a lot of trade talk out there. Outside of the Dobson trade, notable transactions included the Mitch Marner sign-and-trade between Toronto and Vegas, and the K’Andre Miller sign-and-trade between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

There were lots of names being rumoured to move, but nothing has happened yet. There were a couple of minor moves and moves we expected, like Matt Dumba being traded from Dallas as the Stars needed to clear cap space. However, the moves involving Jordan Kyrou, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell have not happened yet.

It will be interesting to see if teams step up and want to pay the high prices out there. But there will be a lull in the action until later on in the summer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.