NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars And Philadelphia Flyers

Josh Clark of NHL.com: Yes, the world moves fast. The Dallas Stars wasted no time in the offseason. Jim Nill traded Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken for two mid-round draft picks (2026 third, 2025 fourth). It bought Nill some time to take care of some other free agency business. Since then, Cameron Hughes, Nils Lundkvist, and Mavrik Bourque signed extensions. Also, there was that Matt Duchene four-year deal.

Understand that Dallas still has plenty of business to take care of. Now, that includes Jamie Benn. Is the Jonathan Toews model for a contract in Winnipeg something we see here? Yes and no. Benn is a year older. Any deal is automatically 35+.

Keep in mind, Dallas has approximately $2.76 million in projected cap space. With several players left to sign, more movement is probably needed, and decisions to be made.

What does Dallas do regarding Mikael Granlund or Evgenii Dadonov? After that, there is Cody Ceci to consider? Do some of these players ponder more team-friendly deals for one last run? Regardless, Nill has his work cut out for him with only 18 signed players as press time to the 2025-26 roster.

NHL Rumors: The Goalie Trade Market is Better Than the Free Agent Market

Does Nill use the first buyout window, which runs from now until June 30th? That is another option, potentially as the Stars try to make a salary cap compliant roster.

Next Up The Philadelphia Flyers

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: So, questions were asked about what Philadelphia had in mind as far as options at center this summer. The problem is this expects to become more a depth move as opposed to a bigger splash. For one, the Flyers have around $13 million in dead money. Moving Ryan Ellis to LTIR is not likely just so Philadelphia can accrue cap space.

Yes, a bigger move cannot be ruled out. However, Philadelphia carries an abundance of wingers. The Flyers saw Mason Marchment go off the market already via a trade. The price might be too steep for a J.J. Peterka or Jason Robertson. Adam Gaudette is a name that keeps coming up for Philadelphia.

Next may be Cam York. When does York get a new contract? Things are moving slowly toward the finish line. York had a down year but the Flyers could offer him a long-term deal around $6.25 million or so.

NHL Rumors: The Best Landing Spot for Brad Marchand Is …

Like in Dallas, things can speed up quickly. Keep that in mind.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.