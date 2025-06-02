NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jamie Benn wants to be back with the Dallas Stars next season

Sportsnet: 36-year-old Jamie Benn is a pending UFA, and the Dallas Stars captain said on Saturday that he hopes to be back with the team next year.

“I’m going into the summer planning on playing next year … I don’t see myself going anywhere else. This is all I know. So hopefully we can get something figured out and then I don’t have to answer these questions.”

Benn has spent his entire 16 year career with the Stars.

NHL Rumors: Jonathan Marchessault May Be Okay With a Trade From Nashville

John Shannon wouldn’t bring Marner and Tavares back and would consider Matthews and maybe Rielly

The Leafs Nation: David Pagnotta and John Shannon talking the Toronto Maple Leafs. Shannon doesn’t think they should re-sign Mitch Marner or John Tavares, consider trading Auston Matthews, and see if Morgan Rielly is happy.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “There’s been some talk now of Morgan Rielly, you know, maybe he’s popping up in anything. Like, is he a player or an asset that you would look at possibly changing, in addition to one or two of Mitch or JT?”

Shannon: “I don’t follow this team on a daily basis. I do have lots of friends within the company. I do know people around the club. I watch them all the time. I’m a bit more of a hard ass than most people about it.

I would not re-sign Mitch Marner. I would not re-sign John Tavares. I would consider moving Austin Matthew and I would certainly have a discussion with Morgan Rielly about, is he happy?

NHL Rumors: Options for Mitch Marner and Can He Get Everything He Wants?

Because you have to have, when you, when you’re paying a player that amount of money. When you’re giving him that opportunity, you have to make sure and ask the question, are you happy Morgan. What can we do to make you happy? And that, to me, is a big part of that equation.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.