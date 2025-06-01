NHL Rumors: Jonathan Marchessault May Be Okay With a Trade From Nashville

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk talking about some of the names on his NHL Trade Targets list. Jonathan Marchessault has only finished one year of the contract he signed with the Nashville Predators, but it’s possible he’d be okay with a trade.

Yaremchuk: “But if you’re a team star for goals and you don’t like Kreider, maybe you go down a couple of spots to Jonathan Marchessault. One year through his deal with the Nashville Predators, he’s on your trade targets board.

Frank and listen, I guess we talked before about how Nashville might have to attach some assets to get rid of some money and free things up. Is Marchessault a guy that they could actually get some value for? And part two of my question would be, he has the partial no movement clause. How open is Marchessault to moving on after just one

year?

Seravalli: “I think he’s pretty open. I think it’s within reason, like isn’t going to probably accept a deal to just about anywhere, depending on how he shapes his list. But I do think that when you look at his season, as down as it was for a Preds team that really, really struggled to score, as a whole, he’s another guy who still ends up with 21 (goals in a bad year.

And at five and a half million bucks, not an exorbitant contract by any stretch of the imagination. It’s the term on it that’s problematic for a 34-year-old. But if you’re a team out there knowing that the cap is rising significantly and you have aspirations to take a big step forward next year, why can’t Jonathan Marchessault be part of that in a 30 to 35 goal clip, if you’re betting high? I think it’s a relatively low-risk move. And I think he’s open to the idea.

I think in a perfect, perfect world, he would love to go to the Montreal Canadiens and go home. I don’t know how open they are to that, given the term on his deal. But you could see him helping a pretty good offense already. Kind of continue to take that next step. And feels just like a true Marty St. Louis type player, doesn’t he?

Yaremchuk: “I mean, he does. The only thing that would make me nervous about that, 23 of his 56 points this year came on the power play, and we talked about how that Habs top unit looks so loaded already. Like, could you shoehorn Marchessault so in there? Good problem to have, I guess.

Seravalli: ” Yeah, I’m sure there’s a way to do it. And I would say to like, if the Preds like, have you ever seen a team that struggled to score the way Nashville did, given the talent that they had? Had any other goals been going in, his point total would have been significantly higher at even strength, and even for himself.

