NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, and a Top 28 Trade Bait Board

Looking like Max Domi heading to Dallas

** Update – Domi and Dylan Wells to the Stars for a 2025 2nd round pick and Anton Khudobin.

Frank Seravalli: Hearing the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks are working out a trade for Max Domi.

Will take some time to work it out because of salaries. It’s believed that Anton Khubodin will be part of the deal.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Blackhawks held forward Max Domi out for roster management reasons.

The Blackhawks are working on a Domi trade to the Stars, who they are playing tonight.

A Jets defenseman wants out?

Andy Strickland: Have heard that Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley has asked the team for a trade. He’s 24-years-old and a former first-round pick. There is no guarantee the Jets move the six foot seven Dman.

The Senators have three prospects they aren’t trading

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that three prospects/players that he is not willing to trade – goaltender Mads Sogaard, forward Ridly Greig and defenseman Tyler Kleven.

TSN: Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun said the Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong originally asked the Senators for Ridly Greig and other prospects when they first started talking about Jakob Chychrun.

Trade Bait Board

TSN: Updated NHL trade bait board heading into deadline day.

1 James van Riemsdyk – Flayers – LW

2. Brock Boeser – Canucks – RW

3. Joel Edmundson – Canadiens – LD

4. Dmitry Kulikov – Ducks – LD

5. John Klingberg – Ducks – RD

6. J.T. Miller – Canucks – C

7. Max Domi – Blackhawks – C

8. Filip Zadina – Red Wings – LW

9. Carolina Hurricanes first-round pick

10. Jakub Vrana – Red Wings – LW

11. Justin Holl – Maple Leafs – RD

12. Conor Sheary – Capitals – LW

13. Nick Seeler – LD

14. Jordan Greenway – Wild – LW

15. Andreas Athanasiou – Blackhawks – LW

16. Sean Monahan – Canadiens – C

17. Adam Henrique – Ducks – C/LW

18. James Reimer – Sharks – G

19. Warren Foegele – Oilers – LW

20. Alex Kerfoot – Maple Leafs – LW/RW

21. Cam Talbot – Senators – G

22. Nick Bonino – Sharks – C/LW

23. Nick Schmaltz – RW

24. Vladislav Namestnikov – Sharks – LW

25. Conor Garland – Canucks – LW

26. John Gibson – Ducks – G

27. Carson Soucy – Kraken – LD

28. Colton Parayko – Blues – RD