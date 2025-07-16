NHL Rumors: Daniel Sprong, Edmonton Oilers, and the San Jose Sharks

Daniel Sprong getting KHL interest

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Daniel Sprong remains unsigned and is getting some interest from the KHL – Avangard Omsk and CSKA Moscow.

He’d said during their exit interviews that he would like to re-sign with the New Jersey Devils, as Sheldon Keefe has been his favorite NHL coach.

The Edmonton Oilers are not interested in Carter Hart

Jason Gregor: Any of the reports that have the Edmonton Oilers potentially interested in goaltender Carter Hart are incorrect. Even if Hart is found not guilty, the Oilers won’t be interested.

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Would the Oilers be interested in Tristan Jarry, and Canucks Linus Karlsson needs 51 games to not be a Group 6 UFA?

Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff: The Pittsburgh Penguins traded for goaltender Arturs Silovs, and prospect Joel Blomqvist will be looking for playing time.

Will the Penguins look to move Tristan Jarry? Will they have to retain salary? What about the Edmonton Oilers?

The Vancouver Canucks moved Silovs as he requires waivers next year, and they’re set in net with Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen. Forward Linus Karlsson will require waivers next year, too. He put up 65 points in 56 regular-season and playoff games. If he doesn’t play 51 games in the NHL next season, he’ll be a Group 6 UFA.

The San Jose Sharks are likely done for the offseason

Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that they are likely done for the offseason.

“I would say we probably are finished, but I guess you never know,” Grier said. “If there’s a trade scenario that pops up as we go along here, and something that’s enticing, then we’ll definitely look into it.”

NHL Rumors: Canucks, and the Canadiens

The Sharks added veterans to their blue line in John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, and Dmitry Orlov.

Grier thinks that Sam Dickinson will push for a roster spot.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.