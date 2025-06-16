NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Dallas Stars

Are the New York Rangers considering offer sheets?

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: The New York Rangers have to be wondering if someone would offer sheet K’Andre Miller or Will Cuylle. But on the flip side, they could be thinking of trying to offer sheet someone.

An issue for the Rangers is that they traded their 2026 second-round pick to Utah/Arizona three years ago to dump Patrik Nemeth’s salary. They’d need to re-acquire if they wanted to offer sheet someone in the $7 to $9.3 million range.

Buffalo Sabres JJ Peterka is an offer sheet candidate as he wants out of the Buffalo. At the trade deadline, there was speculation between the two but it was shot down by a Rangers source. Now, the Rangers’ interest could be legit. The Sabres likely wouldn’t walk away from $4.68 and $7 million offer, which would be a first and third.

It’s only insane if the return is bad

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Jeff Marek and Greg Wyshynski talking about the Dallas Stars potentially trading forward Jason Robertson.

Wyshynski: “But you understand, like the, the layman’s perspective …”

Marek: “Yup.”

Wyshynski: “… that may not understand the inner workings of, of why they would want to do it. How absolutely insane it is that the Dallas Stars would trade Jason Robertson.”

Marek: “It does look but, but again, like it’s only insane if the return is bad.

Wyshynski: “Yeah.”

Marek: “I understand the idea. Like, how can you look at that production? Even though, at the beginning of, the beginning the season this year, like, full stop he was, he was bad.”

Wyshynski: “Yeah.”

Marek: “Like, there was no there, there.”

Wyshynski: “And he was kind of a pedestrian when he came out outside of the last couple of games in that, in the Conference Final, where he was, like, the only guy scoring.”

Marek: “I just, I just don’t think that it’s beyond, I know, when I first put it out in the blog a couple of weeks ago, there was a lot of like yeah, Marek’s eating space cake. Like, this is ridiculous. But I’m telling you, trust me, there is some there, there.

