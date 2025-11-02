NHL Rumors: David Kampf Considering His Future, While the Toronto Maple Leafs Try to Trade Him

David Kampf steps away to think about his future

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf, who is in the AHL and wants to get back to the NHL somehow. The Maple Leafs are still trying to find a new home for him.

Ron Maclean: “All right, David Kampf, what’s happening?”

Friedman: “So the Toronto Marlies are playing in Chicago or in the American Hockey League, and he’s not with them. And I was told there’s a possibility he could play tomorrow, but I think that’s unlikely.

David Kampf has taken a couple of days to kind of think about his future. And obviously, he’s not playing with the Maple Leafs right now. He’s a bit of a roster and salary cap crunch situation, and he got a little bit frustrated. I think everybody understands he wants to play in the NHL. And he’s an NHL player. It’s a roster and cap crunch that has him down there.

And you know, one of the things that was being rumored in the last couple days, Ron, was there’s been a couple of players, Connor Sherry was one, Brandon sod was one, Filip Zadina was one, players who walked, who terminated their contracts so they could get back to the NHL or get in better situations in the NHL. Now, I’m not sure that’s going to happen. He still is owed about $4 million on his Toronto contract.

But there’s no question that he’s taken some time this weekend to think about his future in the NHL, what he wants to do. And we’ll see if the Maple Leafs can find a move this weekend for him, or to clear space and, or and what next week brings him. But he wants to play, and he’s just taking some time because he’s frustrated right now.”

