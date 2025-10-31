NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, and Seattle Kraken

Who Will Make the Next Move Between the Blues, Kraken, and Canucks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was asked whether trades are percolating as we head toward November. Friedman mentions the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken as teams to watch as the Vancouver Canucks continue to look for a center.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and Kiefer Sherwood

Gord Stellick: “So it’s funny, trades are always sexy, and I see both Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost getting goals last night (Tuesday night) for Calgary, and that was kind of a real hockey trade last year between Philadelphia and Calgary. And I love insiders that talk about so and so working the phones. Well, GMs are always working the phones. I don’t consider that exactly breaking news, but as we head into November, it’s generally a quiet month. Do you sense anything is percolating that could happen?”

Elliotte Friedman: Are you like ripping my work there Gordy? Is that what you’re doing? You’re getting my back up.”

Stellick: No, no, but you’re always a little more specific about things, a lot more specific.”

Friedman: “I think what I’ve heard Gordy is, like, I think we’ve gone past the early stage of, I want to see what my team is like. And now people are starting to Okay, what’s out there? Like, especially like, this week for me. Like, so November 1st, Saturday this week. And I have a stat that, if you’re in the salary cap era, full 82-game seasons, if you’re four or more points out after the games on November 1, there’s been 72 teams and 10 have made the playoffs. So everybody talks about American Thanksgiving, and that’s fine, but I think it’s actually earlier that could determine if your season is going to be okay or not.

NHL Rumors: Could the Calgary Flames Make Trades After the 20 Game Mark?

I think over the last couple of weeks, like there’s been a few players who’ve been out there, but they’re mostly players Gordo, who aren’t playing, or aren’t settled in their current or aren’t happy in their current situations. Like, Detroit’s got a few guys, including, you know, Erik Gustafsson in the minors who aren’t playing. Nick Robertson’s kind of been in and out for Toronto.

Like, I think a lot of the answers are obvious, Gordo, about guys who aren’t happy, or guys who aren’t playing, and everybody kind of knows those guys are out there. Now I’d start to look and see okay, like, who’s separating themselves from Who? You know, Lukas Reichel was one of those guys, and now he’s in Vancouver.”

On the Vancouver Canucks:

Friedman: “Vancouver took another shot on Pavel Zacha. I know, one of the things I’ve kind of heard about that is that Pastrnak is a big Zacha guy. He kind of wants him to stay in Boston. So that’s an interesting one there.”

On the St. Louis Blues:

Friedman: “The one team I’m kind of wondering about lately, because I think their GM is kind of fearless, and I’ve actually been surprised at how bad they’ve looked is St. Louis. And I don’t know what he could do, because he’s got a lot of no-trade clauses there, but like, he’s always struck me as kind of a fearless guy, and if they don’t turn themselves around, like, that’s a guy, I’m going to be watching.”

NHL Rumors: Which Pending Free Agents Could Be Traded from the Seattle Kraken?

On the Seattle Kraken:

Friedman: “The other team, too, actually, Gordo, I’ll say this because they’ve been very good. I think they’ve pleasantly surprised a bunch of us is Seattle. And one of the reasons I’m looking at them, is Seattle made a trade last year with Tampa for (Oliver) Bjorkstrand and Gord that got them a couple extra first-rounders.

And like, if they want, like, if a team is looking for extra picks, and I think Seattle’s got to be judicious with this, but they’re a team that’s really looking for a star, and they’re really looking for a spark, that’s a team that, if they wanted to, they have some interesting asset that they can do things.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.