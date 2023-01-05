NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, Michael Bunting, and a top 30 trade watch list

David Pastrnak‘s agent comments on talks
Steve Conroy: David Pastrnak’s agent, JP Barry, on contract negotiations: “We are talking, too hard to say whether progress (has been made) or not but lots of dialogue from both sides. Radio report was rubbish.”
The Maple Leafs have reached out to Michael Bunting‘s camp
Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the Toronto Maple Leafs have had a very, very preliminary talks with Michael Bunting’s agent. Bunting is a pending UFA. There is nothing concrete at this time.
Top 30 trade watch list
The Fourth Period: Top 30 trade watch list and teams who have been linked to them.
1. Bo Horvat – C – Vancouver Canucks
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Vegas, Carolina
2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders
3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto
4. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado
5. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
6. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues
7. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota
8. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers
9. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey
10. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes
11. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks
12. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators
13. Josh Anderson – RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary
14. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets
15. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks
16. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks
17. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers
18. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton
19. Kevin Shattenkirk – RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton
20. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens
21. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators
22. Ivan Barbashev – LW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay
23. Ryan Merkley – RD – San Jose Sharks
24. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
25. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings
26. Mike Hoffman – LW/RW – Montreal Canadiens
27. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings
28. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles
29. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes
30. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks