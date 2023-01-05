NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, Michael Bunting, and a top 30 trade watch list

Steve Conroy: David Pastrnak’s agent, JP Barry, on contract negotiations: “We are talking, too hard to say whether progress (has been made) or not but lots of dialogue from both sides. Radio report was rubbish.”

The Maple Leafs have reached out to Michael Bunting‘s camp

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the Toronto Maple Leafs have had a very, very preliminary talks with Michael Bunting’s agent. Bunting is a pending UFA. There is nothing concrete at this time.

Top 30 trade watch list

The Fourth Period: Top 30 trade watch list and teams who have been linked to them.

1. Bo Horvat – C – Vancouver Canucks

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Vegas, Carolina

2. Patrick Kane – RW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Dallas, Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, NY Islanders

3. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Florida, Edmonton, Anaheim, St. Louis, Toronto

4. Jonathan Toews – C – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Boston, Colorado

5. Timo Meier – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

6. Ryan O’Reilly – C – St. Louis Blues

7. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto, Minnesota

8. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: NY Islanders, New Jersey, NY Rangers

9. Max Domi – C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: NY Rangers, Toronto, Dallas, New Jersey

10. Shayne Gostisbehere – RD – Arizona Coyotes

11. Brock Boeser – RW – Vancouver Canucks

12. Mattias Ekholm – LD – Nashville Predators

13. Josh Anderson – RW/LW – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary

14. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Luke Schenn – RD – Vancouver Canucks

16. John Klingberg – RD – Anaheim Ducks

17. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Philadelphia Flyers

18. Joel Edmundson – LD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton

19. Kevin Shattenkirk – RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton

20. Sean Monahan – C – Montreal Canadiens

21. Cam Talbot – G – Ottawa Senators

22. Ivan Barbashev – LW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay

23. Ryan Merkley – RD – San Jose Sharks

24. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

25. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Detroit Red Wings

26. Mike Hoffman – LW/RW – Montreal Canadiens

27. Sean Walker/Matt Roy – RD – Los Angeles Kings

28. Jake McCabe – LD – Chicago Blackhawks

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Los Angeles

29. Nick Ritchie – LW – Arizona Coyotes

30. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks