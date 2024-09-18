NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Winnipeg Jets

Could Seider get more than Larkin? Pinto, a Perfetti comp

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If the Detroit Red Wings sign defenseman Moritz Seider to a max-term deal, he could pass Dylan Larkin‘s $8.7 million per.

Helene St. James: GM Steve Yzerman on talks with RFA Moritz Seider: “I don’t think we’re terribly far apart.”

The salary cap could go up to $92 million next season, the last year of the CBA.

Sources have said that Shane Pinto‘s extension is a comparable (two years with a $3.75 million cap hit) for Cole Perfetti as they have similar numbers.

Cole Perfetti could be headed for a bridge deal but willing to go long-term

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight talking about Winnipeg Jets RFA forward Cole Perfetti.

Jamison Coyle: “Yeah, the closer and closer we get to opening night. Who has the hammer in these negotiations? Player or team. Do you think it’s situational?

Pagnotta: “It depends on what you know, who you’re dealing with, and what their situation is like.

If you look at Cole Perfetti, for example, in Winnipeg, he said all the right things during the media tour. He went as the representative without a contract, as a bit of a good faith gesture, saying, ‘Hey, I know we’re going to get there. We’ve got to lock this in.’

Now, it sounds like his side is looking at a short-term extension too. Maybe they go to three years. Cole Perfetti is somebody, according to people I’ve talked to, he’ll be willing to sign a long-term deal to stay with the Jets. They haven’t gotten there to that point, but lines of communication still open.

Dawson Mercer in New Jersey, similar situation. Likely looking at a short term deal. Sounds like they made a little bit of progress over the weekend to kind of bridge that gap, but they’re still having conversations.”