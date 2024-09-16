NHL News: Red Wings Sign Lucas Raymond to Eight Year Extension
It was a busy day for the Detroit Red Wings. Earlier Monday, the Red Wings signed Jonathan Berggren to a one-year, $825,000 deal. Monday evening, the Red Wings announced they locked up forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension worth $64.6 million.

Raymond’s new salary cap will be $8,075,000 million over the next eight seasons.

When the day started, the Red Wings had about $17.65 million in cap space. With the signings of Raymond and Berggren, about $8.75 million is left to sign Moritz Seider.

Like Raymond, Seider and the Red Wings are working on a long-term deal. That is enough money to pay Seider. Recall that Brock Faber in Minnesota just received a new eight-year contract extension worth $68 million, with an AAV of $8.5 million.

Detroit Red Wings Must Learn From Anaheim&#8217;s RFA Situation From Last Year

The Red Wings would like to get both players into camp for Wednesday. Raymond is there; now it is on to Seider for GM Steve Yzerman.

The fourth overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft took tremendous strides last season with the Red Wings. Raymond played in all 82 games and recorded 72 points (31 goals and 41 assists).

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings Want To Get Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond on Long-Term Deals

He was vital to the team’s success last season. It was a big season for Raymond. The year prior, 45 points (17 goals and 28 assists) in 74 games. He needed to step up for the Red Wings. They thought he would repeat his rookie campaign of 57 points (23 goals and 34 assists) in his sophomore season.

It just took a little time, but Raymond is becoming the sniper the Detroit Red Wings expected him to be. Last season, he had six power-play goals, 16 power-play points, three overtime goals, and four game-winning goals.

There is still a lot of potential for Raymond and the Wings.

Expectations are the playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings this season.