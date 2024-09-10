NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Rangers

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor talking about two of the Detroit Red Wings RFAs – defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond. The Edmonton Oilers are looking at Justin Schultz, and Mark Giordano still looking to play.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Gregor: “What about Seider and Raymond?

Seravalli: “I wonder if the, well, so Detroit has been grinding for a while on these deals, I want, and, and Steve Yzerman is the ultimate grinder. I wonder if they’re, this (Seth) Jarvis deal being his second contract, is this, open up potential different options or things, ways to think about trying to handle these cap hits? Because Jarvis just did it, and Seider and Raymond now have something to think about.

Detroit has other business that they’d like to get to. They ultimately like to sign another defenseman and another forward. You know, closer to the league min (salary) world, but they can’t do that until they get these two deals done and know exactly what they have left over, if anything.

So I think time is of the essence, not just from a training camp perspective, 13 days from now, but also from hey, there’s other teams, other guys around the league, that are waiting for answers from players, vets that they’d like to sign that can’t, you can’t do it.

Gregor: “No. So there’ll be a few more PTOs. I know some guys are grindings, some contracts that you’ll probably see players land. Places …”

Seravalli: “Like the Oilers want, they want to bring in Justin Schultz on a PTO, but he’s not willing to accept a PTO, which I understand.”

Gerger: “Oh, I totally get. I wouldn’t be shocked if they bring in a left defenseman either, on a PTO.

You see guys like Adam Erne going to the Rangers. Won’t be surprised to see that.

And you know, I’m curious. I know Mark Giordano, you know, is looking for a contract, but would like to get in. Ultimately, guys as camp starts, Frank, sometimes you maybe have no choice if you want, you don’t want to fall behind, then maybe you sign a PTO.

But I think we’ll see a few more signings here in the coming weeks. We’re, we’re less than two weeks from training camp beginning in the NHL, which is crazy. You got a lot of rookie camps getting going week, so it’s fun.”