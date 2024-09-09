NHL Rumors: What Would a Brock Broeser Contract Extension Look Like?

Sportsnet 650: Irfaan Gaffar when asked about Brock Boeser’s future with the Vancouver Canucks, if there is a contract extension coming for him, and what it might cost.

Satiar Shah: “He had kind of hinted that as we get closer to training camp and into the season, they’ll look at perhaps extending him. Do you think we’ll start hearing more about the Canucks and Boeser talking soon?”

Gaffar: “Yeah, I think we will. I think that, you know, both the player and the team know that he wants to stay here. I think Brock’s made that very clear over the last couple of seasons. Brock’s got into almost every single season with his name being in trade rumors at some point, right?

So if this is going to be home for him, what’s it going to take? Now, is Brock going to take a discount, because he does love Vancouver? Guys coming off 40 goals, right? 40 goals for scorers get paid a lot of money.

I mean, are they going to, kind of, are they going to, are the Canucks going to come in at a low number, you know, something that they see might be fair for Brock Boeser, seven over seven, something like that, you know, Or are they going to give him something where he might have to think about it a lot?

I think that there’s a lot of conversations that have to, have to take place. And, you know, for Brock, I think that, you know, he’s been a guy that’s been through a lot, obviously, both on the ice and off the ice.

And the way that he came back last season, and to deal with what he had to go through, and to play the way he did, at the level that he did. Not only in the regular season, but in the playoffs as well, right? One of the best players, their best player in the postseason. He deserves to get money right, and he might be that way as well.

So I know the Canucks are going to try hard. They’re going to want to. But this one, I mean, if they don’t get anything done before the season, this one could go on for a while.”

Dan Riccio: “Yeah. I mean, he’s, he’s at $6.65 (million), right now, as the average annual cap hit, $7,000,000, seven by seven. Feels like…”

Shah: “That’s low, man. He’s not signing seven by seven.”

Riccio: For 4, for 40 goals like that is, that is on the low end. But there has to be an element that’s what they offer.”

Gaffar: “That’s what they offered, that’s what, that’s what they offered Elias Lindholm…”

Riccio: “Yeah? It has to…”

Gaffar”… and he’s a center.”

Riccio: “Yeah, And besser, like, you know, there has to be, like, a, okay, you got to show us again then if you, if for more than $8 million. It feels like you got to show us …”

Gaffar: “Bo’s offer, Bo’s offer was low too”

Riccio: “Yeah.”

Shah: “It was and, you know, in but, I mean, Bo never got to 40 goals either. He was just running on the heater when they were talking contract.”

Gaffar: “He was the captain of the team.”

Shah: “Right.”

Riccio: “Exactly.”

Shah: “So, I mean, yeah, these guys are, obviously, aren’t going to overpay for a player that they don’t, they don’t quite believe in at that level. But I think to keep Boeser, I think it’s gonna have to be like eight. I think if you do eight, eight by …”

Gaffar: “I agree.”

Shah: “I think eight by eight, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t take that, but I’d be shocked. I mean, would you sign for maybe $7.5, $7.75 (million), over eight, or something? Like, maybe you can talk with something along those lines, but I don’t think there was any way a guy scoring 40 goals, who’s 27 years old, is going to sign for $7 million per year over seven years.”

Riccio: “I mean, I know it’s a completely different situation.”

Gaffar: “I think, I think the numbers gonna have to start with an eight, yeah, for sure.”

Riccio: “The thing is, like, Sam Reinhardt just signed $8.65 (million), or whatever it was, ($8.625 million).”

Shah: “Yeah, but that’s in Florida, and it’s different. Like, you just want to Stanley Cup to. Like, it’s not, it’s not, it’s not directly analogous.”

Riccio: “I know, I know it isn’t, but it’s …”

Gaffar: “Plus he scored like 50-something goals, didn’t he?”

Riccio: “When is it comparable, not a comparable?”

Gaffar: “But all Sam Reinhardt does is score. You look at his numbers, it’s all he does”

Riccio: “And it’s such a low number, like, relative, like, if Brock’s gonna get eight and a half, everybody around the league, everybody in Vancouver, is gonna be like, ‘Well, Sam Reinhardt’s $8.625 (million). How did Brock get eight and a half?”

Shah: “I get it.”

Gaffar: “Sam Reinhart lives in Florida. That’s literally the argument.”

Shah: “Yeah, I’m not saying I would do, do that, but I’m saying that’s like, what I want to do, eight and a half. But that’s closer to it. You know, Timo Meier got what, eight and a half?”

Riccio: “Yeah.”

Shah: “Was it or nine? Was it? How much was it?”

Riccio: “8.8, $8.8 (million).”

Shah: “8.8. Okay, he has 191 goals in 541 games, right? Brock Boeser has 179 goals in 479 games.”

Riccio: “Okay.”

Shah: “And Brock Boeser has a 40-goal season on record. You know, many 40-goal seasons Timo Meier has? Zero.”

Riccio: “Yep.”

Shah: “Now he’s had a couple 30 goal years, and you can say he’s a better player. No doubt. All I’m saying is, look at the compare, look at the numbers he’s put up. There’s no way, honestly, if he signs seven by seven, That’s the biggest steal the Canucks sign any contract to. Honestly.”

Riccio: “It’s, eight by eight is, or in the eight range, definitely makes more sense.”

Shah: “Yeah I know I’m not saying you should do it but that’s what it would cost.”