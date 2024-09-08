NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings Want To Get Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond on Long-Term Deals

Detroit Wants Long-Term over Short-Term When It Comes to Their RFAs

Dave Pagnotta joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Boomer Gordon and Jake Hahn and was asked about the plan for the Detroit Red Wings with their restricted free agents Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.

Boomer Gordon: “Okay, let’s tackle the RFAs. Detroit’s the most interesting team, because they have two of them, and it sounds like they’re unique situations exclusive of each other. What do you want to tackle? First, Raymond or Seider?

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, I can touch on both before getting into each individually, but look, they’re both working in a long-term deal. Each of them. That’s the notion that I got a couple days ago, that same word that I got yesterday, talking to people on both sides of the equation for each of these the focus is on a long-term deal.

And both guys understanding the market, want market value. So I think the understanding is long-term. It’s just a matter of getting to that nitty-gritty of, obviously, the dollars and how the structure of each of these deals is going to be, is going to be played out.

You know, I think there was some thought process from Detroit side of things, of potentially keeping, you know, most Seider closer to the eight range. But after Brock Faber got his $68 million extension with Minnesota, $8.5 million a year, that sets things a little bit differently for them, and certainly for Mo’s camp. I got to imagine that that’s the low bar in terms of an AAV for them.

And I think with respect to Lucas Raymond, you’re probably in the seven and a half to $8 million range on an AAV. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done on both sides, Boom, but they seem to be pressing forward and grinding away and trying to make something happen.

I double-checked again a couple of hours ago. I still, they’re still working at it. So I don’t expect anything overly imminent in terms of, you know, getting an announcement today, but maybe this is something that happens next week as we get closer to the start of camps.”

