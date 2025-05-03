NHL Rumors: Did Dysfunction and Vision Cause Rick Tocchet to Leave and Not the Flyers Opening?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli when asked if the Philadelphia Flyers vacant head coaching position played a part in Rick Tocchet leaving the Vancouver Canucks, or was it about the dysfunction with Canucks and what else might be out there.

Jason Halford: “If the Flyers job hadn’t become available, do you think Tocchet might have made a different, different decision?”

Seravalli: “I don’t think that this has even 1% to do with the Philadelphia Flyers or any other opening, to be honest. I mentioned to you guys before that when you arrive at the natural breaking point like this, with a contract and you have to decide one way or the other to stay or go, it offers you an end point, a point of inflection to reflect on where you’ve been and where you’re heading.

And this wasn’t, in the end, about dollars. It wasn’t about logo or geography or, like a lot of those things might be 5% factors, but this is purely about Rick Tocchet’s vision for where this is heading. And I think an opportunity to do it the right way and win.

And I think, to be honest, the dysfunction that exists in the Vancouver Canucks organization from top to bottom, it repels a lot. And you have some incredibly loyal people, Rick Tocchet, Brock Boeser, go through the list. J.T. Miller bled for that team. They’re on, they’re on their way somewhere else. And the big reason for that is, is right from the very top, and how that filters through everyone else.

This is one of the most dysfunctional organizations in the league. It’s one of the most dysfunctional organizations in pro sports. That chaos wears on people, fact. And with that, when you have an opportunity to take a peek and see what else is out there, and see that there are seven openings right now. Seven other openings, and the potential for maybe three more, two or three more, depending on how things shake out here in the first round.

I think instead of this being about the Flyers, this was about, ‘am I reasonably confident that I’ll be able to get a job elsewhere?’ And I think the answer for Rick Tocchet was yes. And with that, there was always the fallback option of, if it doesn’t work out, I can always spend a year at TNT again, trying to figure out what’s next and find the right, best fit for me.”

