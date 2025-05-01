NHL Rumors: Rick Tocchet Didn’t Want to be One of the Highest Paid Coaches With the Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: Steve Moutain, Rick Tocchet’s agent on the Vancouver Canucks offer to Tocchet: “They stepped up, made the decision hard, you can not say the Canucks did not extend themselves.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been told that the Canucks made Rick Tocchet a solid contract offer before he decided to move on. It was one that would have made him one of the top-paid coaches in the league.

Cam Robinson: Was told the that Tocchet’s offer from the Canucks would have made him one of the highest paid coaches in the league.

David Carle, Not Joel Quenneville is the Right Fit for the Anaheim Ducks

Dylan Nazareth of Canucks Army: Front Office Sports lists Mike Sullivan as the league’s highest paid coach at $5.5 million, followed by Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning ($5.3 million), Peter Laviolette being paid by New York Rangers ($4.9 million), Colorado Avalanche’s Jared Bednar ($4.9 million), and Vegas Golden Knights Bruce Cassidy at ($4.5 million).

Tocchet’s offer from the Canucks was likely in the $4-5 million range.

Sekeres and Price: Cam Robinson on if Manny Malhotra would be a candidate for the Vancouver Canucks head coaching position. (Interview took place before the announcement that Rick Tocchet wouldn’t be back on Tuesday)

Matt Sekeres: “Is (Manny) Malhotra a candidate if Rick (Tocchet) moves elsewhere? Particularly if he has success here with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Robinson: “No inside information on it, but he absolutely should be a candidate. And the other good thing about him is that he’s going to be cost-effective, right? Which is, ownership would love that too. Is that they could, they could get him on a shorter term deal at a smaller price tag than what they’re going to have to play obviously Rick Tocchet or another established NHL veteran coach. Which you know gets into the recycle session here, but you end up still paying them, they’re $3 to 5 million, too.”

NHL Rumors: Breaking Down the Coaching Openings And Where Things Stand

Tyson Cole of Canucks Army: Canucks president Jim Rutherford said at Tuesday’s press conference that Malhotra would be a candidate.

“Based on the job he did there, the experience he has in the league, he will certainly be on the short list and will be a guy that will be considered.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.