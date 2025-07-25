NHL Rumors: Do Goalies Have Less Value on the NHL Trade Market?

Teams Feel They Can Win With Average Goaltending If Other Parts Are Superior

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about why teams don’t value goaltenders as much on the trade market.

Host: “Wrapping up with Dave Pagnotta of TheFourthPeriod.com here on Melnick in the Afternoon on TSN 690. Dave, why is it that goalies simply have no value on the trade market?”

Dave Pagnotta: “It’s hard. It’s harder to move or to pay a premium for a goalie when a lot of teams are going well. If you feel the rest of our group is good enough, we just need “good enough goaltending” and our team can step in if we’re deep enough. They look at this is full respect to these, these goalies.

But Adin Hill is not a top-five goalie in the NHL, but Vegas was able to win. Well, sure they were able to do it. But did you look at that decor? But that factors in quite a bit.

Darcy Kuemper, Colorado. Okay, well, look at that roster and look at the talent that was there. Yeah, you can offset it if you have that let’s say Chris Osgood-esque goaltending. But teams don’t necessarily want to pay a premium because they want to rather utilize the resources elsewhere.

Like, Edmonton, for example, they still maintain that they’re comfortable moving forward with both (Stuart) Skinner and (Calvin) Pickard as their goaltenders, as long as the rest of the group can get things done. And they, and they added some depth up front. They added some pieces. They moved out some bodies in order to add a little more skill from a depth side of things. Maybe it works. Maybe it doesn’t next season, we’ll see.

But the reluctance there is that there’s a belief that, well, the rest of our team is that good, we don’t have to throw A) dollars or B) significant assets in order to bring in somebody to fill that void in.”

