NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils and the Dallas Stars

Jacob Fraser of the Canucks Army: The Vancouver Canucks have an open spot in their top nine after they traded Dakota Joshua to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

If the Canucks are looking to fill that spot via a trade, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Yegor Chinakhov could be an option after he requested a trade. The 24-year-old has put up 71 points in 175 games and could slot in on the third line. He’s in the final year of his contract at a $2.1 million cap hit. It could cost the Canucks a second-round pick or less.

James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald should be looking at Columbus Blue Jackets disgruntled winger Yegor Chinakhov. There is a lack of trust between Chinakhov and the Blue Jackets, and his agent doesn’t see how he can return next year. It would be a buy-low opportunity for the Devils.

Since trading Tyler Toffoli back at the 2024 trade deadline, the Devils have needed someone to replace that scoring. The hope had been Dawson Mercer, but he may be their third-line center. If he’s healthy, he could return to the 25-goal pace from 2023-24.

At $2.1 million for next season, he could be a top-six left winger for the Devils. Maybe on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. There is some risk with trading for Chinakhov, but it may only cost a draft pick. In a similar deal, the Toronto Maple Leafs sent a conditional third to the Utah Mammoth for Matias Maccelli. It might cost a second-round pick for Chinakhov.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Jason Robertson trade speculation continues, but it’s probably 50-50 that the Dallas Stars trade the 26-year-old winger. Robertson has one year left at $7.75 million and would be an RFA.

He’s scored 151 goals over the past four seasons, 14th overall in the NHL. The Stars may want to re-sign Robertson, but how high are they willing to go? When an extension would kick in, Tyler Seguin’s $9.85 million cap hit will off the books and he could go the Jamie Benn route of a one-year deal with incentives.

Defenseman Thomas Harley will also need a big new extension. The Stars may have to decide to extend either Harley or Robertson. Odds are you pick Harley over Robertson.

Doing a sign-and-trade would definitely net the Stars a bigger return. There a chance that someone may want to take their chances and worry about an extension later, but that always doesn’t work – see Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes.

