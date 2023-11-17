NHL Rumors: Do Nikita Zadorov or Chris Tanev make sense for the Vancouver Canucks?

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon when asked if defensemen Nikita Zadorov or Chris Tanev make sense for the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “So much made about these Flames defensemen, UFA defensemen and how they’ll be available here soon if Calgary continues to languish. (Nikita) Zadorov, (Chris) Tanev to Vancouver. Do you see either or both being a fit here?

Shannon: “Well, you know what I, sentimentally I’d love to see Chris Tanev back in Vancouver. And I think we’ve, we’ve learned since, since he’s left with the Canucks, what a value he has to a franchise. I mean, Chris, the Calgary Flames and Chris Tanev played when he was healthy, were the personality of that blue line was totally different. He’s a character guy.

I, listen if Craig Conroy and management and Calgary decide that they are going to blow it up, which I think they’ll probably make that decision by the end of December. There will be, there’ll be a huge cry for Chris Tanev to join a team that, you know whether that’s Edmonton or Toronto or Vancouver because Tanev has that innate ability to make everybody around him better and, and sacrifice and that’s what he does.

Zadorov has I mean, I don’t think you can’t help but love what Zadorov says and how he’s played the game. And again, I think that we’ll know that, that first week in January whether the Flames are going to blow it up and go and I think there’ll be a giant, any team that either thinks they’re that close to the Stanley Cup, or that close to needing to get a guy likes Zadorov to get to the playoffs. There’ll be a huge demand for both those guys.

