NHL Rumors: Do the St. Louis Blues Really Want To Trade Jordan Kyrou?

Is Jordan Kyrou Really Getting Traded from St. Louis?

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Bruce Boudreau on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio last Friday. He was asked about Jordan Kyrou and why the St. Louis Blues would want to trade him.

Steve Kouleas: ‘With Dave Pagnotta, Sirius XM Insider, Fourth Period NHL network, of course, I’m on your beautiful website, the Fourth Period Trade Watch List, of course, Bo Byram’s at the top, Erik Karlsson‘s two further down the list is a guy who scored 30, 30, 30 the last three years, 37, 31, 36 and has played almost every single game in Jordan Kyrou. Why is there an appetite for the Blues to move Kyrou, and who’s interested?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I don’t know if I would categorize it necessarily as them having an appetite to move him. I think it’s more so been over the last few weeks, other teams with a very large appetite to try to acquire him.

And we know the Canadiens were engaged in discussions with the St. Louis Blues in a deal that involved Kyrou. Obviously, that didn’t happen when his no-trade kicked in on July 1st. So they shifted and they end up getting (Zachary) Bolduc, in exchange for (Logan) Mailloux, filling the needs on, on both sides. So they pivoted pretty quickly in order to pull that one off. And I like that move, by the way, for both teams. But there have been a bunch of others.

As soon as you start to, you see somebody’s available, you start to catch wind that players, or teams, excuse me, are willing to at least listen on players and not be told no. That word spreads and other teams start to poke around.

I think it’s more likely this stage, especially now, if there’s no trade, because he’s got some control here. More likely that he sticks around St. Louis. But unless there’s a significant package in place, and deal in place, and he’s willing to waive now and sign off, because it is a full no trade. Again, more likely than not that he sticks around.

But St. Louis is clearly very active. Both (Doug) Armstrong and (Alex) Steen have been all over the market in trying to free, excuse me, in trying to improve their club.

They freed up $4 million by waiving Nick Leddy. He goes to San Jose. The Sharks now with with a surplus of defenseman. They’re expected to trade at least one of their other defensemen on this roster, be it over the weekend or later on in the off-season. That’s something else to keep tabs on, on San Jose, then too.”

